Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Gavin Williams) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has five doubles, three triples and three walks while batting .237.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
- Blanco has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.300
|AVG
|.172
|.344
|OBP
|.250
|.533
|SLG
|.310
|5
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|11/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander went four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.74 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
