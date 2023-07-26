In the middle round of Group C action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 26 at 1:00 AM ET, Japan will square off against Costa Rica.

You'll want to check out Fox Sports 1 for the upcoming matchup featuring Japan and Costa Rica.

How to Watch Japan vs. Costa Rica

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Dunedin, New Zealand
  • Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

Japan Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Zambia July 22 W 5-0 Away
Costa Rica July 26 - Home
Spain July 31 - Home

Japan's Recent Performance

  • Japan met Zambia in its most recent game and was victorious by a final score of 5-0. The victorious Japan side took 24 shots, outshooting by 24.
  • Japan got two of its goals from Hinata Miyazawa in that game versus .
  • Miyazawa's Women's World Cup statline through one appearance for Japan includes two goals.
  • In Women's World Cup so far, Mina Tanaka has one goal (through one match) and one assist.
  • In one Women's World Cup match, Jun Endo has registered one goal and one assist.

Japan's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Ayaka Yamashita #1
  • Risa Shimizu #2
  • Moeka Minami #3
  • Saki Kumagai #4
  • Shiori Miyake #5
  • Hina Sugita #6
  • Hinata Miyazawa #7
  • Hikaru Naomoto #8
  • Riko Ueki #9
  • Fuka Nagano #10
  • Mina Tanaka #11
  • Hana Takahashi #12
  • Jun Endo #13
  • Yui Hasegawa #14
  • Aoba Fujino #15
  • Honoka Hayashi #16
  • Kiko Seike #17
  • Momoko Tanaka #18
  • Miyabi Moriya #19
  • Maika Hamano #20
  • Chika Hirao #21
  • Remina Chiba #22
  • Rion Ishikawa #23

Costa Rica Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Spain July 21 L 3-0 Away
Japan July 26 - Away
Zambia July 31 - Home

Costa Rica's Recent Performance

  • In its last game on July 21, Costa Rica lost 3-0 to Spain. Spain outshot Costa Rica 35 to one.
  • In the team's scoreless effort, Melissa Herrera paced Costa Rica with one shot.

Costa Rica's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Genesis Perez #1
  • Gabriela Guillen #2
  • Maria Coto #3
  • Mariana Benavides #4
  • Valeria Del Campo #5
  • Carol Sanchez #6
  • Melissa Herrera #7
  • Mariela Campos #8
  • Maria Salas #9
  • Gloriana Villalobos #10
  • Raquel Rodriguez #11
  • Maria Paula Elizondo #12
  • Emilie Valenciano #13
  • Priscilla Chinchilla #14
  • Cristin Granados #15
  • Katherine Alvarado #16
  • Sofia Varela #17
  • Priscilla Tapia #18
  • Alexandra Pinell #19
  • Fabiola Villalobos #20
  • Sheika Scott #21
  • Catalina Estrada #22
  • Daniela Solera #23

