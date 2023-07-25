Bobby Witt Jr. and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets available when the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Progressive Field on Tuesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 103 hits with 17 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a .255/.294/.446 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 17 home runs, 12 walks and 43 RBI (85 total hits).

He has a .246/.287/.438 slash line so far this season.

Perez has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with two home runs and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Yankees Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Civale Stats

Aaron Civale (3-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 19 5.1 5 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 5.0 5 2 2 2 1 vs. Royals Jul. 7 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 6.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 6.0 6 4 4 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Greinke's player props with BetMGM.

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 56 RBI (108 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .285/.356/.483 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 21 4-for-5 2 0 0 4 2 at Pirates Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 109 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 42 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.342/.373 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.