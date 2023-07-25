Tuesday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) versus the Kansas City Royals (29-73) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on July 25.

The Guardians will look to Aaron Civale (3-2) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-10).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Royals have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (29.2%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a mark of 8-19 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (379 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule