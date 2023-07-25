Kyle Isbel -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .215.

Isbel has had a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).

In 6.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 of 47 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .195 AVG .235 .225 OBP .279 .312 SLG .420 7 XBH 10 1 HR 2 8 RBI 5 14/2 K/BB 21/5 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings