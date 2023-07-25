Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Edward Olivares (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .250.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 71 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.3% of those games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (8.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Olivares has an RBI in 16 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), with two or more runs seven times (9.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.244
|AVG
|.256
|.287
|OBP
|.321
|.403
|SLG
|.424
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|22/4
|K/BB
|23/10
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.