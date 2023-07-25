On Tuesday, Edward Olivares (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .250.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 71 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.3% of those games.

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (8.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Olivares has an RBI in 16 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), with two or more runs seven times (9.9%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .244 AVG .256 .287 OBP .321 .403 SLG .424 10 XBH 14 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 22/4 K/BB 23/10 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings