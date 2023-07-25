Drew Waters -- hitting .216 with two triples, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .233 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks.

Waters has had a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has an RBI in 11 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this year (30.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .284 AVG .184 .354 OBP .203 .473 SLG .263 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 38/2 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings