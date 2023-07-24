Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Guardians on July 24, 2023
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Progressive Field on Monday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI (101 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He's slashing .253/.292/.443 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 12 walks and 41 RBI (84 total hits).
- He has a .246/.288/.431 slash line on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 108 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .288/.359/.488 slash line so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 21
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has recorded 109 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a .275/.346/.378 slash line on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
