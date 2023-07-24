Monday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (49-50) and the Kansas City Royals (28-73) squaring off at Progressive Field (on July 24) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Guardians.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (4-2) against the Royals and Ryan Yarbrough (2-5).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 9-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (374 total, 3.7 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule