Nicky Lopez is back in action for the Kansas City Royals versus Logan Allen and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 20, when he went 0-for-2 against the Tigers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .209 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 23 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 55 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In eight games this year (14.5%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 23.6% of his games this year (13 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .185 AVG .229 .361 OBP .289 .277 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 12/15 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings