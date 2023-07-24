Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .279.
- Garcia is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this year (43 of 67), with more than one hit 19 times (28.4%).
- In 4.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 22 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year (23 of 67), with two or more runs four times (6.0%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.295
|AVG
|.261
|.336
|OBP
|.323
|.402
|SLG
|.348
|11
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|26/9
|K/BB
|35/11
|8
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
