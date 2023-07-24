Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Dairon Blanco (.241 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has five doubles, three triples and three walks while batting .250.
- In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
- In four games this season, Blanco has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.300
|AVG
|.192
|.344
|OBP
|.250
|.533
|SLG
|.346
|5
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|11/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|4
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Allen (4-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
