Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field against the New York Yankees and starter Luis Severino on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 85 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .373 this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 369 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.423 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (1-11) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has earned a quality start three times in 18 starts this season.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Tigers W 11-10 Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Away Alec Marsh Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees L 5-2 Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians - Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins - Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober

