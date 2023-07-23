Maikel Garcia -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .277 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (42 of 66), with at least two hits 18 times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 66), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.1%).

He has scored in 23 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .295 AVG .255 .336 OBP .320 .402 SLG .345 11 XBH 6 1 HR 2 19 RBI 9 26/9 K/BB 34/11 8 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings