Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .277 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (42 of 66), with at least two hits 18 times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 66), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.1%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.295
|AVG
|.255
|.336
|OBP
|.320
|.402
|SLG
|.345
|11
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|26/9
|K/BB
|34/11
|8
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 6.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
