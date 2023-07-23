Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (18.6%).

In six games this year, he has gone deep (8.6%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 15 games this year (21.4%), Olivares has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .244 AVG .256 .287 OBP .323 .403 SLG .421 10 XBH 13 4 HR 2 11 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 21/10 2 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings