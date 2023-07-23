The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two triples, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .259 with five doubles, three triples and three walks.

In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.

In four games this season, Blanco has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 .300 AVG .208 .344 OBP .269 .533 SLG .375 5 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 1 11/2 K/BB 6/1 4 SB 1

