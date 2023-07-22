On Saturday, MJ Melendez (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez leads Kansas City in OBP (.292) this season, fueled by 71 hits.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (21.7%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.6%.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .211 AVG .213 .294 OBP .289 .361 SLG .329 15 XBH 14 6 HR 1 19 RBI 14 53/22 K/BB 56/14 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings