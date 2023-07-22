The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .246.

Olivares has had a hit in 41 of 69 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.4%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Olivares has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (34.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .244 AVG .248 .287 OBP .318 .403 SLG .419 10 XBH 13 4 HR 2 11 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 21/10 2 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings