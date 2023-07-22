Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Drew Waters (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .246.
- Waters has had a hit in 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (24.4%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 26.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (31.7%), including five multi-run games (12.2%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.284
|AVG
|.206
|.354
|OBP
|.225
|.473
|SLG
|.294
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|32/2
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole (9-2) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.78), 12th in WHIP (1.089), and 15th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
