On Friday, July 21 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (50-47) host the Kansas City Royals (28-70) at Yankee Stadium in the series opener. Clarke Schmidt will get the call for the Yankees, while Alec Marsh will take the hill for the Royals.

The Royals have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Yankees (-210). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (5-6, 4.31 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-3, 5.40 ERA)

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 59 times and won 34, or 57.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 8-18 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

