On Friday, Nicky Lopez (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .209 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 41.8% of his games this season (23 of 55), with at least two hits six times (10.9%).

In 55 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In eight games this year (14.5%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .185 AVG .229 .361 OBP .289 .277 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 12/15 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings