Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .206 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 32 of 71 games this season (45.1%) Massey has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.5%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (5.6%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23.9% of his games this year, Massey has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.226
|AVG
|.188
|.306
|OBP
|.220
|.349
|SLG
|.259
|9
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|10
|30/11
|K/BB
|34/4
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.31 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.31, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
