The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .200 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this year (22 of 43), with multiple hits seven times (16.3%).

He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 12 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 20 .195 AVG .206 .225 OBP .260 .312 SLG .368 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 8 RBI 4 14/2 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings