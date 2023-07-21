Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Edward Olivares (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 60.3% of his games this season (41 of 68), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 8.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.244
|AVG
|.254
|.287
|OBP
|.320
|.403
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/9
|2
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
