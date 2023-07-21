A match in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag quarterfinals is next for Dino Prizmic, and he will go up against Alexei Popyrin. Prizmic has +1200 odds to win this tournament at Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Prizmic at the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Prizmic's Next Match

Prizmic will meet Popyrin in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 10:30 AM ET, after beating Zsombor Piros in the previous round 6-2, 6-3.

Prizmic is listed at -120 to win his next contest against Popyrin. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Prizmic? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Prizmic Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Prizmic beat No. 124-ranked Piros, 6-2, 6-3.

Through two tournaments over the past year, Prizmic has gone 4-1 and has yet to win a title.

Prizmic has a record of 4-1 on clay over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Prizmic has played five matches and 16.8 games per match.

On clay, Prizmic has played five matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 16.8 games per match while winning 63.1% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Prizmic has been victorious in 34.8% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Prizmic has won 80.0% of his games on serve, and 34.8% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.