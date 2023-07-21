United States vs. Vietnam: Women’s World Cup Group E Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 21
A Group E matchup between the United States and Vietnam, their first contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 9:00 PM ET on July 21 at Eden Park.
In terms of the odds, the United States is -25806, the draw is +2950, and Vietnam is +5150. The over/under for this game is 6 goals, with the over at -119 and the under at -119.
United States vs. Vietnam Game Info
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 6
- United States Moneyline: -25806
- Vietnam Moneyline: 5150
United States Last World Cup Performance
The United States won the previous World Cup, in 2019, defeating the Netherlands in the final 2-0. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were its leading scorers at the 2019 World Cup, with six goals each.
Vietnam Last World Cup Performance
Vietnam did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.
United States vs. Vietnam Recent Performance
- So far this year, the United States is 7-0-0 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +16. In 2022, it went 10-0-3 in such matches (+24 goal differential).
- On April 11, the United States posted a 1-0 win over Ireland. That was its most recent match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant.
- In 2022, Vietnam was 1-0-5 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -17. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 0-0-3 (-4 goal differential).
- In its last game with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team -- against Spain on July 13 -- Vietnam lost 9-0.
United States Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Alyssa Naeher
|35
|1
|Chicago Red Stars (United States)
|Ashley Sanchez
|24
|2
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Sofia Huerta
|30
|3
|OL Reign (United States)
|Naomi Girma
|23
|4
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Kelley O'Hara
|34
|5
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Lynn Williams
|30
|6
|-
|Alyssa Thompson
|18
|7
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Julie Ertz
|31
|8
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Savannah DeMelo
|25
|9
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Lindsey Horan
|29
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Sophia Smith
|22
|11
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Alana Cook
|26
|12
|OL Reign (United States)
|Alex Morgan
|34
|13
|-
|Emily Sonnett
|29
|14
|OL Reign (United States)
|Megan Rapinoe
|38
|15
|OL Reign (United States)
|Rose Lavelle
|28
|16
|OL Reign (United States)
|Andi Sullivan
|27
|17
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Casey Murphy
|27
|18
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Crystal Dunn
|31
|19
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Trinity Rodman
|21
|20
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Aubrey Kingsbury
|31
|21
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Kristie Mewis
|32
|22
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Emily Fox
|25
|23
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
Vietnam Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Dao Thị Kieu Oanh
|20
|1
|-
|Luong Thi Thu Thuong
|23
|2
|-
|Thi Kieu Chuong
|27
|3
|-
|Tran Thị Thu
|32
|4
|-
|Thi Loan Hoang
|28
|5
|-
|Tran Thi Thuy Nga
|28
|6
|-
|Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen
|29
|7
|-
|Tran Thi Thuy Trang
|34
|8
|-
|Huynh Nhu
|31
|9
|-
|Tran Thi Hai Linh
|22
|10
|-
|Thi Thao Thai
|28
|11
|-
|Pham Hai Yen
|28
|12
|-
|Le Thị Diem My
|29
|13
|-
|Thi Kim Thanh Tran
|29
|14
|-
|Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen
|23
|15
|-
|Duong Thi Van
|28
|16
|-
|Thi Thu Thao Tran
|30
|17
|-
|Thi Hoa Vu
|19
|18
|-
|Thanh Nha Nguyen Thi
|21
|19
|-
|Thi Hang Khong
|29
|20
|-
|Van Su Ngan Thi
|22
|21
|-
|Thi My Anh Nguyen
|28
|22
|-
|Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen
|29
|23
|-
