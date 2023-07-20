Michael Lorenzen will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers (43-52) on Thursday, July 20 against the Kansas City Royals (28-69), who will answer with Zack Greinke. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Tigers (-150). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (4-6, 3.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-9, 5.05 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 15 times and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 4-5 (44.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 3-1 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Royals have been victorious in 25, or 29.8%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 16 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

