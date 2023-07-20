Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the Kansas City Royals into a matchup with Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 82 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .373 this season.

The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 363 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.433 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-9) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 4, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs.

He has two quality starts in 18 chances this season.

In 18 starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Cole Ragans Shawn Armstrong 7/16/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Brady Singer Zach Eflin 7/17/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Jordan Lyles Matt Manning 7/18/2023 Tigers W 11-10 Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees - Away Alec Marsh Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians - Away - Aaron Civale

