On Thursday, Nick Pratto (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .245 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Pratto has had a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.0%).

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 70), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (30.0%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 25 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .238 AVG .252 .352 OBP .305 .369 SLG .395 10 XBH 11 3 HR 3 17 RBI 13 42/17 K/BB 62/9 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings