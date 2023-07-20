The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .209 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Massey has gotten a hit in 32 of 70 games this year (45.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.7%).

He has homered in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 70), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has had an RBI in 17 games this season (24.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.6%).

In 15 of 70 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .233 AVG .188 .314 OBP .220 .359 SLG .259 9 XBH 3 2 HR 2 13 RBI 10 30/11 K/BB 34/4 2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings