Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .216 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on July 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (4.8%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this year (34.9%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .297 AVG .248 .338 OBP .319 .406 SLG .337 11 XBH 5 1 HR 2 19 RBI 8 26/9 K/BB 32/11 8 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings