Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .252.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (25.6%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Waters has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this year (11 of 39), with more than one RBI three times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.296
|AVG
|.203
|.367
|OBP
|.224
|.493
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|31/2
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 3.75 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
