The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .252.
  • Waters has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (25.6%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Waters has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this year (11 of 39), with more than one RBI three times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 18
.296 AVG .203
.367 OBP .224
.493 SLG .297
8 XBH 2
2 HR 2
9 RBI 6
21/5 K/BB 31/2
3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.44).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 3.75 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
