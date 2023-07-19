Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 25, or 30.1%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has entered 57 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 16-41 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of its 96 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-34 13-34 15-25 13-42 20-49 8-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.