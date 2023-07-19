Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- In 60.9% of his games this season (42 of 69), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (21 of 69), with more than one RBI seven times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (36.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.240
|AVG
|.252
|.354
|OBP
|.305
|.372
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|42/17
|K/BB
|62/9
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (5-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.