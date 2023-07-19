Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Tigers.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .272 with six doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Duffy has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one of 47 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.305
|AVG
|.236
|.364
|OBP
|.276
|.390
|SLG
|.309
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|10/4
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
