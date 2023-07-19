On Wednesday, Kyle Isbel (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .197 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has recorded a hit in 20 of 41 games this season (48.8%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).

In 41 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

In 10 games this season, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 12 games this season (29.3%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .188 AVG .206 .222 OBP .260 .290 SLG .368 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 7 RBI 4 12/2 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings