Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Edward Olivares (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .248 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 59.7% of his 67 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.9% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 67), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 24 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.241
|AVG
|.254
|.286
|OBP
|.320
|.405
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/9
|2
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (5-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .211 batting average against him.
