The Minnesota Lynx versus the Atlanta Dream is a game to catch on a Tuesday WNBA slate that includes two compelling contests.

Today's WNBA Games

The Atlanta Dream play the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx go on the road to face the Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 11-8

11-8 MIN Record: 9-11

9-11 ATL Stats: 86.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (11th)

86.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (11th) MIN Stats: 79.7 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Rhyne Howard (18.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 MIN Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 170.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury play host to the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off a road win at the Mercury on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 4-15

4-15 CON Record: 15-5

15-5 PHO Stats: 76.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)

76.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (ninth) CON Stats: 84.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Brittney Griner (19.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.7 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8.5

-8.5 CON Odds to Win: -361

-361 PHO Odds to Win: +273

+273 Total: 162.5 points

