Player prop bet options for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He's slashed .257/.298/.458 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal will take to the mound for the Tigers, his third start of the season.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 4.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 4.0 0 0 0 6 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 46 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .227/.306/.394 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

