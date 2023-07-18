On Tuesday, July 18, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (42-51) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (27-68) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Tigers (-165). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (2-4, 4.18 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Detroit has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (29.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 11 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Drew Waters 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

