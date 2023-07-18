Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 15 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .249.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 42 of 68 games this year (61.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (20.6%).
- In 8.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has had an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.246
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.305
|.381
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|40/16
|K/BB
|62/9
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Skubal (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
