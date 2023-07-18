Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Duffy -- with an on-base percentage of .217 in his past 10 games, 108 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .273 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Duffy has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In seven games this season, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (15.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.309
|AVG
|.236
|.371
|OBP
|.276
|.382
|SLG
|.309
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Tigers will look to Skubal (0-0) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.