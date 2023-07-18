Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .244 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%), including nine multi-hit games (24.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has driven home a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.203
|.366
|OBP
|.224
|.476
|SLG
|.297
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|20/5
|K/BB
|31/2
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went four scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
