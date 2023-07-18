Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dairon Blanco -- batting .188 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Rays.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .208 with three doubles, two triples and three walks.
- Blanco has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
- Blanco has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.208
|AVG
|.208
|.269
|OBP
|.269
|.333
|SLG
|.375
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|10/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Tigers will look to Skubal (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
