Player prop bet options for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Monday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .259/.301/.463 on the season.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 8 3-for-5 1 1 2 8 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits).

He has a .258/.299/.444 slash line so far this year.

Perez heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .467 with a double.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 4-for-4 0 0 0 5 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Matt Manning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Manning Stats

Matt Manning (3-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his sixth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Manning will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.

Manning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 6.2 0 0 0 5 3 at Rockies Jul. 2 5.0 5 4 4 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 5.2 3 2 2 4 4 at Blue Jays Apr. 11 6.0 6 4 4 3 1 at Astros Apr. 4 5.2 6 2 2 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Lyles' player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Torkelson Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 79 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .229/.307/.397 so far this season.

Torkelson hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI (64 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .246/.322/.369 so far this year.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.