Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's game features the Kansas City Royals (27-67) and the Detroit Tigers (41-51) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 17.
The probable starters are Matt Manning (3-1) for the Tigers and Jordan Lyles (1-11) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Royals have come away with 24 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 21 times in 72 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (348 total).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|@ Guardians
|L 10-6
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|July 9
|@ Guardians
|W 4-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Shane Bieber
|July 15
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Alec Marsh vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 15
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Cole Ragans vs Shawn Armstrong
|July 16
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Brady Singer vs Zach Eflin
|July 17
|Tigers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Matt Manning
|July 18
|Tigers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tarik Skubal
|July 19
|Tigers
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 20
|Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 21
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|TBA vs Gerrit Cole
