Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Pratto, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, July 17 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .248 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 41 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (9.0%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this year (20 of 67), with two or more RBI seven times (10.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.243
|AVG
|.252
|.353
|OBP
|.305
|.383
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|13
|38/15
|K/BB
|62/9
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Manning (3-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .200 batting average against him.
