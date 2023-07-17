How to Watch the Mariners vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
J.P. Crawford and Byron Buxton will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 18th in MLB action with 104 total home runs.
- Seattle is 24th in baseball with a .388 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners are 28th in MLB with a .230 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 410 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.169).
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 120 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 286 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 400 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.1) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.172 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert (7-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Gilbert is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Gilbert will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.
- In one of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, July 8.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Framber Valdez
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
|7/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|7/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/16/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Reese Olson
|7/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Sonny Gray
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Bailey Ober
|7/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kevin Gausman
|7/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 15-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-7
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Austin Pruitt
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|JP Sears
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Bryan Woo
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Dylan Cease
