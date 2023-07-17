Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Kyle Isbel (.314 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .203.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (17.5%).
- In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 30.0% of his games this year (12 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.200
|AVG
|.206
|.235
|OBP
|.260
|.308
|SLG
|.368
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|12/2
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Manning (3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
