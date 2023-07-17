The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Rays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.301), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (97) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Witt Jr. is batting .400 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 65.6% of his 93 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (15 of 93), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this year (33 of 93), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (47.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .270 AVG .249 .310 OBP .292 .492 SLG .434 19 XBH 19 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 36/11 K/BB 46/10 10 SB 17

Tigers Pitching Rankings